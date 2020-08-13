Man, 92, and wife, 89, found dead in car in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A 92-year-old man and his 89-year-old wife were found dead in their car on a road near Batiquitos Lagoon today in a suspected case of murder-suicide.

The husband called a relative about noon and told him he had just killed his spouse and was going to take his own life, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Alerted by the alarmed family member, officers searched the city, finding the couple's vehicle parked on Estrella de Mar with the husband's body behind the wheel and his wife's in a passenger seat, Lt. Jason Jackowski said.

Police declined to disclose how the couple died and withheld their names pending completion of family notifications.

"The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing,'' the lieutenant said.