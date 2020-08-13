Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SD City Council votes to 'assert authority' from federal law enforcement action

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 3:55pm



City News Service

Special to Valley News

The San Diego City Council voted 6-2 Thursday, Aug. 6, to adopt a resolution asserting the city’s authority to protect its own streets without intervention by federal law enforcement officers and affirming the First Amendment rights of San Diegans.

The resolution brought before the council by council president Georgette Gomez cited unidentifiable federal police in Portland, Oregon, using violence and unlawful tactics to violate the rights of peaceful protesters.

“This kind of heavy-handed authoritarian behavior is not welcome here,” Gomez...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

