Governor Goteven wins CTBA Stakes

Governor Goteven and jockey Tiago Pereira win the $100,000 C.T.B.A. Stakes, Saturday, Aug. 1, at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar.

Lisa Bernard was the winning trainer in her first career stakes race and also her first career Del Mar Thoroughbred Club summer meet race when San Luis Rey Training Center filly Governor Goteven finished first in the Aug. 1 California Thoroughbred Breeders Association Stakes.

The 2-year-old filly won the 5 1/2-furlong dirt race with a time of 1:05.55 and finished 3 1/2 lengths in front of second-place Big Andy. The win gave Governor Goteven first-place finishes in both of her career races and was the fourth victory for Bernard in her 37 starts as a head trainer.

"I am just beside myself," B...