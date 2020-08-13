Mountain West, Aztecs postpone fall sports seasons due to COVID-19

The Mountain West Conference, in which San Diego State University plays the majority of its intercollegiate sports, announced Monday, Aug. 10, it was postponing its fall sports season indefinitely in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference had announced Aug. 5 that it was planning to delay the start of conference games in multiple sports until after Sept. 26.

The Mountain West Board of Directors said in a statement Monday that it "prioritized the physical and mental health and well-being of the conference's student-athletes and overall campus communities'' in its decision.

"...