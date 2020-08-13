Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Mountain West, Aztecs postpone fall sports seasons due to COVID-19

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 6:17pm

San Diego State quarterback Ryan Agnew (9) throws a pass during a game last season. Village News/AC Sports

The Mountain West Conference, in which San Diego State University plays the majority of its intercollegiate sports, announced Monday, Aug. 10, it was postponing its fall sports season indefinitely in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference had announced Aug. 5 that it was planning to delay the start of conference games in multiple sports until after Sept. 26.

The Mountain West Board of Directors said in a statement Monday that it "prioritized the physical and mental health and well-being of the conference's student-athletes and overall campus communities'' in its decision.

"...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

