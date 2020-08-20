Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group to take on Step by Step 5K Walk/Run

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group invites the community to register for the Parkinson’s Association of San Diego’s annual Step by Step 5K Walk/Run event, Saturday, Aug. 22.

Participants can walk at home, participate virtually and raise funds for people with Parkinson’s disease. Join the “Fallbrook Friendly Folks” team to participate locally. Before Aug. 22, participants can send a video or selfie of themselves walking step by step to [email protected]; videos will be posted on the event website, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Carlo Ceccheto, CBS News anchor will serve as master of ceremonies for the event.

Traditionally, people from all over San Diego County and the surrounding areas gathered at the Liberty Station, NTC Park in Point Loma to raise money to support programs and services that enhance quality of life for those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Parkinson’s Association of San Diego will be walking “virtually,” so anyone can join the walk. Visit https://raceroster.com/events/2020/20273/fighting-parkinsons-step-by-step-5k/teams to register or to donate to the cause. Parkinson’s Association will provide a record of each tax-deductible donation to the address provided.

Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support group will meet virtually, Friday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. via Zoom webinar. Join the webinar meeting at https://bsci-nm.zoom.us/j/92425981573 with meeting ID: 924 2598 1573.

There is no cost associated with the webinar. Contact Irene at 760-731-0171 or [email protected] with any questions or concerns.

Anna Danilenko, specialist with Boston Scientific Clinical, will be the webinar host with Dr. Adam Burdick, who will speak on “Is DBS for Me?”

Burdick treats patients with general neurological conditions of the brain and spine. As a neurosurgeon, he performs general cranial surgery for biopsies, tumors, hemorrhages, hydrocephalus and Chiari malformation, as well as stereotactic cranial surgery. His practice also includes spinal surgery for disc herniation, back pain, arm and leg pain, fractures, stenosis, pain syndromes, degenerative diseases, tumors, spinal cord stimulators and pain pumps.

Burdick has fellowship subspecialty training in deep brain stimulation, which treats essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia and Tourette’s syndrome. With an interest in clinical outcomes of deep brain stimulation for movement and psychiatric disorders.

He continues to evaluate and troubleshoot existing deep brain stimulation systems and conduct research to advance the rapidly growing field.

Offering nonsurgical conservative options, Burdick focuses treatment plans to serve the patient’s best interest, taking the whole patient picture into consideration when making decisions.

Our meeting is held in support of people with Parkinson’s disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group is an affiliate group of North County Parkinson’s Support Group. For more information, find them on Facebook or visit https://www.NCPSG.org.

