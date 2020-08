Henry Martin Bobitch, 90, was born October 7, 1929 in Madison, Ohio and passed away August 4, 2020 in Fallbrook, California. Henry retired from the aerospace industry as a nuclear physicist. He enjoyed hiking, auto racing and square dancing. He is survived by his brother Frank Bobitch and sister Mildred Bobitch. He will be buried with his beloved wife Dorothy at the Miramar National cemetery.