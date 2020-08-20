Jesica Romero is the 2020 recipient of Dale Costa Memorial Scholarship

BONSALL – Jesica Romero, a graduating senior from the class of 2020 of Bonsall High School, is the third annual recipient of the Dale Costa Memorial Scholarship. Dale Costa, who died in December 2016, was the beloved father of Bonsall High School teacher Danny Costa.

Each June, the scholarship is awarded to one deserving Bonsall High School graduate by the Bonsall Education Foundation. Scholarship recipients must demonstrate a desire to improve the local community, must attend community college full-time for two years and must transfer to a four-year university or college after attending community college. The $500 scholarship can be renewed annually for up to four years, for up to $2,000, which is utilized for the recipient's educational expenses.

Romero will attend Palomar College as a full-time student in the fall. After attending community college, she plans to transfer to a local four-year university to become a nurse.

Submitted by Bonsall Education Foundation.