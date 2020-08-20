Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Roger E. Myers

 
Last updated 8/20/2020 at 4:03pm



Roger E. Myers was born Aug. 7, 1937, in Billings, Montana, to Elmer Myers and Anastasia Mars and died Aug. 2, 2020.

Roger graduated from Central Washington University and joined the U.S. Marine Corps for flight training. He broke the sound barrier in the F-8 Crusader at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, in Iwakuni, Japan, and in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge from the Corps as a captain, he flew for American Airlines for 33 years.

He loved growing avocados and working in the grove. He was dedicated to St. Peter’s Parish in Fallbrook for 46 years. He was an avid fisherman and a skeet and trap shooter.

Roger is survived by wife Mary Ellen, sons Eric and Michael, daughters-in-law Celeste and Donna, grandsons Alexander, Ian and Zachary, granddaughter Kenna and sister-in-law Paula Breen. Pending services to be announced due to the pandemic.

 

