Swipe right to help clear the shelters

The San Diego County Department of Animal Services is participating in this year’s monthlong Clear the Shelters adoption event being done online to prevent potential spread of coronavirus.

The event is sponsored by NBC and Telemundo with the goal of finding homes for as many pets as possible through media exposure and promotions. The event runs through Aug. 31 this year.

Last year, the county adopted out 119 pets during the event.

County shelters are offering all pets that have been in our care longer than 30 days for a discounted adoption fee of just $5.

Animal personalities and energy run the gamut. If you are looking for a pal to go on long walks or a run with or perhaps a couch cuddlebug, you will likely find them.

To see the available dogs, cats and others including pigs, a turtle, a love bird and a rabbit who could be your faithful friend for life, visit the adoptions page and fill out an online application that includes their ID number. Due to public health safety precautions, adoptions are by appointment only.

Currently, about 46 pets are available at the county’s two animal care facilities located in Bonita and Carlsbad. All the adopted animals will be spayed or neutered and microchipped before they go home. Vaccinations will also be up to date on dogs and cats.

Normal adoption fees are: kittens under six months old, $75; cats, $65; puppies under six months, $100, and dogs, $75.

For more information about county Animal Services, visit http://sddac.com or call 619-767-2675.