Vallecitos recognizes students during drive-thru promotion ceremony

 
Last updated 8/20/2020 at 4:41pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Vallecitos School middle school salutatorian Marcos Morales attends the school's drive-thru promotion ceremony in Rainbow, Thursday, Aug. 13.

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Families celebrate their students being promoted to ninth grade during the Vallecitos School drive-thru promotion ceremony in Rainbow.





 

