William Lee named to SJU dean's list

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – William Lee of Fallbrook, son of Mike Lee, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Saint John’s University. Lee is a sophomore studying political science and German.

To be included in the dean’s list, students must have a semester GPA of at least 3.8 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points are awarded. Students included on the dean’s list cannot have any “unsatisfactory” or “incomplete” grades for that semester.

Submitted by Saint John’s University.