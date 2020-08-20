Encore Saxophone Quartet to perform for Fallbrook Music Society

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society begins its 43rd annual concert season with Encore Saxophone, a unique quartet ensemble that showcases not just the infamous soprano saxophone, but all four saxophones. This concert is free and available "on demand" beginning Sunday, Aug. 23, at http://FallbrookMusicSociety.org.

"Fallbrook Music Society has spent the last several months working hard to bring the "in-person" concert experience to our audience via the internet," Bob Freaney, president of the board of directors, said. "While we miss seeing our supporters, this format is the only responsible way to continue to keep the great music coming, and we're delighted that Encore Saxophone is opening our season with its incredibly unique sound."

The award-winning Encore Saxophone Quartet is among Los Angeles' premier performing ensembles, and the only American chamber music ensemble selected to perform at the prestigious 2019 Lansum International Music Festival in Los Angeles. Formed in 1984 by internationally renowned saxophonist Douglas Masek, the Encore Saxophone Quartet's extensive repertoire spans original compositions and arrangements that bridge styles from the classical to modern jazz.

The ensemble consists of four members, Douglas Masek on soprano saxophone, Ken Foerch on alto saxophone, David Brennan on tenor saxophone and Damon Zick on baritone saxophone.

Individually each musician is a distinguished soloist and chamber music artist who performs nationally and internationally. In addition to performing, they are dedicated educators that have led master classes, clinics, coached chamber music and mentor the next generation of emerging musical artists.

The August concert will provide a musical journey that follows the development of 20th century brass repertoire. Featured composers include Henry Mancini, George Gershwin and Glenn Miller, among others.

"Encore Saxophone is delivering a well-rounded and engaging program, and it will be especially fun for those who don't know much about the saxophone as an instrument," Freaney said.

The concert can be viewed at any time at http://FallbrookMusicSociety.org. More information is available by calling the Music Society at 760-451-8644.

Submitted by Fallbrook Music Society.