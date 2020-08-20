Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By ISABEL VAN BRUGEN
The Epoch Times 

Kim Jong Un Delegates Powers to Sister, Close Aides: SK Intelligence

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2020 at 9:55am

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly handed part of his authority to his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, and some close aides, South Korea's spy agency said on Aug. 20.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said during a closed-door briefing to South Korean lawmakers Thursday that the dictator is delegating responsibilities to officials including his sister, who is now involved in leading dealings with Washington and Seoul.

"Currently, Kim Yo Jong, the first vice department director of the Workers' Party Central Committee, is steering overall state affairs based on the delegation...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020