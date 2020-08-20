Kim Jong Un Delegates Powers to Sister, Close Aides: SK Intelligence

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly handed part of his authority to his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, and some close aides, South Korea's spy agency said on Aug. 20.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said during a closed-door briefing to South Korean lawmakers Thursday that the dictator is delegating responsibilities to officials including his sister, who is now involved in leading dealings with Washington and Seoul.

"Currently, Kim Yo Jong, the first vice department director of the Workers' Party Central Committee, is steering overall state affairs based on the delegation...