FRHD offers drive-up COVID-19 testing once more in August

The Fallbrook Regional Health District, North County Fire Protection District and other agencies will offer drive-up coronavirus testing in Fallbrook once more this month.

The health and fire districts, along with Cal Fire San Diego and in cooperation with the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency will set up a drive-up testing site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the FRHD Wellness Center property, 1636 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Drive-thru testing has been conducted at the Wellness Center property once a week since June.

Registration typically opens 6-4 days before the testing date.

The testing is offered free of charge.

Those who are unable to register online may do so by calling 211.

Anyone seeking more information can call the Fallbrook Regional Health District at 760-731-9187.

