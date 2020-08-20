Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks

Screen time: technology can destroy vision

Computers are an integral part of people’s daily lives. Screen time is readily apart of the day; be it on a computer, TV, phone, tablet or music devices. Microsoft estimated that its workers spend at least six hours per day while at work in front of a screen. Then when they get home, they spend at least an additional hour.

For some, their lives consist of more screen time than sleep. It puts a real strain on their eyes.

Granted, many jobs require this staring, but ultimately their eyes and bodies are paying the price. Computer vision syndrome can result from strain to the eyes. Between 50 and 90% of adults actually have signs of computer vision syndrome. Children also fall victim as they are screen time lovers too.

Computer vision syndrome occurs when screen time requires the eyes to repeatedly focus and refocus. Eyes have muscles, and people test their ability and endurance daily. The eyes have to move back and forth as people read their screens. Images in front of them are constantly changing so the brain and eyes have to work to process this information.

Unlike reading a book or paper, the screen is full of lights that add glare and different shades. As people age, those muscles in the eyes do fatigue and the lenses in the eyes become less flexible. The eyes lose their ability to focus over time, hence many adults requiring glasses or contacts.

There is no direct proof that because someone is in front of screen, their eyesight has deteriorated. They do know, however, that the eyes have been excessively strained. Symptoms of CVS include headaches, dry and/or red eyes, blurred vision or double vision.

Many people neglect eye discomfort and avoid going to the doctor; however, their vision will soon catch up with them. Their body will also take its toll. Sedentary lifestyle habits lead to weight gain. Sitting for prolonged periods of time can cause back and neck pain from poor posture and a forward head position.

There are some simple tips to help avoid additional eyestrain. It is important to keep the screen at least 20 to 28 inches away from the face. Don’t stretch the forward neck either. If they have to look at documents and use the computer, they can try to put those papers on a stand next to the screen so that their eyes are switching from paper to screen and back to focus and refocus.

The brightness on the screen can actually be adjusted, and people don’t have to stick to the original settings. The natural light from windows and overhead lights in the building should be adjusted to avoid glare and increase shade. It is best to take a break at least every 20 minutes from the screen. Let the eyes rest and recover.

The eye doctor has been given a whole new set of clientele given the use of screen time. People love their technology and rightfully so; however, their eyes weren’t meant to stare at glare for extensive periods of time. The muscles in the eyes get tired too, even if they can’t “see” them working. Be an advocate for good health; stand up, sit up straight and only use that screen for 20 minutes at a time.

Megan Johnson McCullough holds a master’s degree in physical education and health science, is a candidate for her doctorate, is a professional natural bodybuilder and is a National Academy of Sports Medicine master trainer.