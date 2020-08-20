Mother and son duo donate handmade scrub caps for Scripps Mercy Chula Vista

When the coronavirus pandemic struck the nation, many hospitals were sorely lacking in medical supplies to treat the new surge of patients. People in Fallbrook and all over the country began making face masks for health care workers, but Joel Anderson and his mother Sandi Anderson decided to help another way.

They have been involved in the Autism Tree Project Foundation for 16 years, and this foundation created "ATPF Cares" to provide hospital patients with gift bags to keep them occupied during the pandemic. These "Smile Bags" contain crossword puzzles, coloring books, colored pencils and more. Nurse Alma Gallardo from Scripps Mercy Chula Vista helped the group distribute the smile bags.

Sandi Anderson said, "Dayna Hoff, the director, and Becca Barron started the ATPF Cares right away and had people drop off supplies, and Becca delivered them. We made lots of Smile Bags filled with crossword puzzles, coloring books, colored pencils, Bible, all kinds of cool stuff. We wrote notes of encouragement to the patients."

After making the Smile Bags, Joel and Sandi Anderson reached out to chaplain Mark Weber of Scripps Mercy Chula Vista and learned that the hospital was in need of scrub caps. Mother-son due began making scrub caps for the hospital using online tutorials.

Joel Anderson said, "I had been wanting to learn how to sew for a long time. This was the perfect time to learn."

They have made 14 scrub caps since May and set a goal to make 100. They are seeking more volunteers to help.

Joel Anderson explained the process of making the caps.

"First, we picked fabric, watched the video, cut fabric, ironed, sewed, tied it with elastic and put them all together," he said. "We had special labels made by Rebecca at Pressed and Blessed in Fallbrook that we ironed on each cap that says ATPF Cares."

They also included a card with a Bible verse for encouragement. The verse used is Lamentations 3:22-23, "Because of the Lord's great love we are not consumed, for his compassion never fails. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness."

When the pandemic began, Joel Anderson said he had some trouble adjusting to the new changes.

"I miss being able to travel and to do art shows and events. But instead we have done projects like this," he said. "I also created videos for The Autism Tree Project Foundation for the kids and also for The New Children's Museum in San Diego. It makes it easier when you do something for someone else to make them smile."

By doing these projects and working to help others, Joel Anderson said he was able to adjust to the new circumstances. He met Weber when the chaplain put some of his artwork in the halls of the hospital and the lobby.

Knowing that their work was helping other people has also helped Sandi Anderson adjust to these circumstances.

Scripps Mercy Chula Vista employees show off their donated scrub caps.

"It makes me smile to see Joel's heart eager to learn a new skill to make something that will make someone else's day brighter," she said. "Everyone at the hospitals are working hard to heal and care for those who all enter their doors. We can't be there in person to help, but we can definitely pray and we can also support by the scrub caps and it is making a difference in morale."

She said that all the caps they made are in bright colors to brighten everyone's day and that these caps are just a way of letting the recipients know they care.

"We made a great team working together and having fun," Sandi Anderson said. "When the scrub caps were completed, we prayed over them all. Praying for those who will wear them and for those who will be touched by those who wear them for safety, healing, kindness, compassion and that they would come to know Jesus."

The mother and son duo hoped that those receiving the caps would feel comforted and supported by this project during these uncertain times.