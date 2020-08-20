The Elizabeth Hospice offers support group for family caregivers 

No cost to attend, all are welcome

FALLBROOK – While caring for a family member who has a life-limiting condition is fulfilling, it can also be quite challenging. The Elizabeth Hospice has created a new support group to provide adult family and friend caregivers with an opportunity to meet with others who are in a similar situation, learn caregiving tips, and reduce their feelings of isolation. There is no cost to attend and everyone is welcome.

Led by a trained professional facilitator from The Elizabeth Hospice, the Caregivers Support Group will meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 10-11:30 a.m. While health precautions are in place, group sessions will be conducted via Zoom. An email address and a device with a camera interface are required.

“Being the caregiver for a family member or friend is a meaningful role that allows you to show your love and respect for the person but it can be exhausting and lonely. Support group participants will have the opportunity to hear how others approach similar challenges, express their feelings and reduce their feelings of isolation,” said Kathylne Barnum, Clinical Counseling Program Supervisor for The Elizabeth Hospice.

To enroll in this new Caregiver Support Group, call 760-737-2054. A one-on-one videoconference with one of the group facilitators is required before attending the group session.

About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit health care leader, provides medical, emotional and spiritual support to children and adults facing the challenges associated with a life-threatening illness, and restores hope to grieving children and adults who are feeling lost and alone. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 100,000 people in San Diego County and Southwest Riverside County. The Elizabeth Hospice has earned the Gold Seal of Approval by The Joint Commission and is a member of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. To learn more, call 800-797-2050 or visit elizabethhospice.org.

