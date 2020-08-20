Brushfire breaks out in De Luz

DE LUZ (CNS) - A wildfire that erupted Thursday, Aug. 20 west of Temecula charred roughly 50 acres and moved into San Diego County, where it was stopped.

The non-injury ``Volcano Fire'' was reported at 11:20 a.m. in the area of Via Volcano and Los Gatos Road, in the unincorporated community of De Luz, where houses are spread out on large lots along hillsides.

By noon, the brusher was burning on the boundary separating Riverside and San Diego counties, and an hour later, the head of the fire was established inside northern San Diego County, where the flames slowed under repeated water and fire retardant drops by five Cal Fire air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters.

The aircraft reached the brusher about 11:45 a.m., and they were the only firefighting equipment in action until 2 p.m.

Multiple engine and hand crews -- numbering over 200 personnel -- from Riverside County, San Diego County and the U.S. Forest Service contingent in the Cleveland National Forest were sent to the blaze, but they encountered numerous challenges trying to reach it because of the remote and rugged terrain.

The fire's forward rate of spread was stopped about 4 p.m., and it was 10% contained by then, according to reports from the scene. No homes or other structures were threatened.

Three firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, and two required treatment at a hospital. The other crewman was assessed and treated at the scene.

Under a mutual aid agreement signed earlier this summer, Riverside County and San Diego County fire crews are generally expected to deploy together whenever a blaze is within five miles of the county line.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.