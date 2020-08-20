Collision on I-15 caused by chair, delays expected
Last updated 8/24/2020 at 9:52am
North County Fire reported that the department was responding to a traffic collision on southbound Interstate 15 Monday, Aug. 24 that was caused by a chair in traffic lanes. The crash has closed lane No. 1 just north of Mission Road.
The department said delays can be expected. There was no report of injuries or the number of vehicles involved....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)