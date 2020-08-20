Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Defaulted bills mailed to more than 28K property taxpayers

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/19/2020 at 3:50pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Dan McAllister, treasurer-tax collector of San Diego County, announced his office is offering penalty relief for small-business owners and homeowners who are among those receiving more than 28,000 defaulted bills.

“We know many of the late bills are due to COVID-19, and we want our taxpayers to know there could be relief,” McAllister said. “They may qualify to have their penalties waived if they file for a COVID-19 cancellation request. Our customers must provide documentation as evidence to show how the pandemic impacted their ability to pay their second installment by April 10.”

This week, the treasurer-tax collector’s office is mailing 28,623 defaulted bills to property taxpayers who failed to pay all their 2019-2020 property taxes.

“We’re sending 6,195 more defaulted bills than we sent last year,” McAllister said. “We expected to see an increase in tax defaults due to COVID-19’s impact on the San Diego economy and workforce.”

The defaulted bills total over $127 million; last year, $92 million in defaulted taxes was due.

The deadline to pay the 2019-2020 annual tax bill was June 30. Beginning July 1, each late bill will incur a 1.5% penalty each month, or 18% each year, it remains unpaid. That amount is on top of the 10% penalty added for each late installment.

Taxpayers who have submitted a COVID-19 penalty cancellation request and have not heard back from the treasurer-tax collector yet will receive a response in the mail. The treasurer-tax collector’s Office has received 3,261 COVID-19 penalty cancellation requests and has approved 53% of them. Most denials are due to missing documentation; however, if taxpayers resubmit their request with documentation, the office will review it again.

Submitted by San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/20/2020 17:53