FBA conducts 3-day virtual community wide clean up

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Beautification Alliance's Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free held a three-day virtual community wide clean up, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 7-9.

Volunteers throughout the "Friendly Village" collected over 1,000, 5-gallon equivalents of litter and recycling that had been illegally dumped along Fallbrook roadways. The virtual nature of the cleanup meant that volunteers worked as individuals or small family groups, cleaning areas of special interest or need. Once completed, the data on the quantity of items collected as well as time spent was compiled by Marta Donovan, coordinator of FBA Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free.

Highlights from the event included Friday, Aug. 7, nine volunteers donated a collective 20 hours using social distancing and wearing face masks to retrieve illegally dumped items off Sycamore Drive near Green Canyon, Sandia Creek Road, Via Encinos, East Alvarado Street, Pico Street, South Stage Coach Lane, Welcome Home Tribute and the Old Bonsall Bridge. The items filled a 281-cubic-foot trailer three times for four hundred twenty 5-bucket equivalents.

Ten volunteers participated in cleanup in their own neighborhoods Saturday, Aug. 8. An additional group of volunteers cleaned a designated section along South Mission Road from South Stage Coach Lane to Route 76 and the area around Old River Road in Bonsall.

The cleanup concluded Sunday, Aug. 9, with work along South Mission Road at locations that were heavily littered or between previous clean up spots, totaling nine hours donated and 20 buckets of litter collected.

The total effort over three days was 1,021 and one-half 5-gallon equivalent buckets collected by 17 volunteers over 84 volunteer hours. San Diego County helped collect the large piles of filled orange trash bags which were staged throughout the major clean up areas. FBA welcomed the support of Carlos Michel, road crew supervisor of the Bonsall Road Station and his team who can be called upon to assist FBA to clean up roadways that are too difficult or dangerous for volunteers to manage. Michel said that his crews have also started mowing throughout Fallbrook for brush and weeds, which should be a noticeable improvement in the upcoming weeks.

FBA KFLF's grand total for litter and recycling collected since beginning in January 2019 is 9,101 and three-fourths 5-gallon equivalent buckets and 3,594.5 volunteer hours.

Anyone who would like to volunteer for this program can visit the FBA website at

http://www.fallbrookbeautification.org.

Tim O'Leary of Zone 17 goes the extra mile to help out loading and participating in the cleanups.

Bring a bucket or reusable bag and walk around a neighborhood or favorite hiking trail to clean up litter. Contact Marta Donovan, coordinator of Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free, on the website for any needed supplies. Fallbrook Beautification Alliance offers safety vests, litter grabbers, 5-gallon buckets and work gloves to keep volunteers safe.

Many organizations and groups around Fallbrook have officially or unofficially "adopted" a road, a neighborhood or park. One such group FBA would like to recognize is Arlene and Ron Morosetti and their group of volunteers with the PepperTree Homeowners Association who have cleaned up South Mission Road from South Stage Coach Lane to Fallbrook Street the second Saturday of each month for the past 15 years.

Submitted by Fallbrook Beautification Association.