Hot temperatures continue in San Diego County to start week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The record-setting heat wave that gripped the region last week is over, but temperatures are expected to remain warm throughout San Diego County this week, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure will continue over the southwestern United States and keep high temperatures in the mid-to-high 90s in most areas through Wednesday,

forecasters said.

High temperatures today are forecast to reach 83 degrees near the coast, 89 inland, 93 in the western valleys, 98 near the foothills, 99 in the mountains and 116 in the deserts.

Monsoonal moisture will crea...