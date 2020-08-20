Man dies after fight in Pala Casino parking lot

PALA (CNS) - A man died after he was believed to have been in a fight in the parking lot at Pala Casino Spa & Resort, San Diego County Sheriff's officials said Saturday, Aug. 22.

The man was taken by ambulance from the 4700 block of State Route 76 to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. Friday.

Upon further investigation, the victim was believed to have been in a fight with another man in the parking lot of the casino at about 6:30 a.m., according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the Sheriff's Homicide Unit. The victim apparently left the scene and deputies found him about...