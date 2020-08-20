Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Margaret Hunter gets eight months home confinement for misusing campaign funds

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2020 at 12:37pm

This Dec. 3, 2019, file photo shows California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter leaving federal court in San Diego. Hunter submitted his resignation Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, effective Jan. 13, after pleading guilty to a corruption charge, leaving one of the Republican's few remaining House seats in heavily Democratic California. Hunter's departure ends his family's political dynasty in which he and his father, Duncan L. Hunter, represented the San Diego County district for nearly 30 years. AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file photo

JASON KUROSU

City News Service

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Margaret Hunter, who pleaded guilty along with her husband -- former Rep. Duncan Hunter -- to illegally spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for personal purposes, was sentenced Monday, Aug. 24 to eight months of home confinement, slated to begin immediately, and three years probation.

The former congressman's wife, who also acted as his campaign manager during much of the time the pair improperly spent campaign funds on personal expenditures, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge more than a year ago.

Duncan Hunter ple...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/24/2020 20:38