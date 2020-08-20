Margaret Hunter gets eight months home confinement for misusing campaign funds
JASON KUROSU
City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Margaret Hunter, who pleaded guilty along with her husband -- former Rep. Duncan Hunter -- to illegally spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for personal purposes, was sentenced Monday, Aug. 24 to eight months of home confinement, slated to begin immediately, and three years probation.
The former congressman's wife, who also acted as his campaign manager during much of the time the pair improperly spent campaign funds on personal expenditures, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge more than a year ago.
Duncan Hunter ple...
