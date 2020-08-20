One killed in head-on collision in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - One person was killed this afternoon in a head-on collision on a rural road in Fallbrook on Monday, Aug. 24,

authorities reported.

The crash involving a car and a pickup truck took place in the 3500 block of East Mission Road in Fallbrook about 1:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident left the roadway blocked at Red Mountain Dam Drive for several hours, the CHP reported.

...