One killed in head-on collision in Fallbrook
Last updated 8/24/2020 at 5:29pm
FALLBROOK (CNS) - One person was killed this afternoon in a head-on collision on a rural road in Fallbrook on Monday, Aug. 24,
authorities reported.
The crash involving a car and a pickup truck took place in the 3500 block of East Mission Road in Fallbrook about 1:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The accident left the roadway blocked at Red Mountain Dam Drive for several hours, the CHP reported....
