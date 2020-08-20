SD County Office of Education names five 2020-21 Teachers of the Year

Last updated 8/25/2020 at 5:36pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Five local educators representing schools from Del Mar, Ramona, Valley Center, central San Diego and Lakeside were named San Diego County's Teachers of the Year Tuesday, Aug. 25 by the county's Office of Education.

The teachers are: Arah Allard, Del Mar Hills Elementary School, Del Mar Union School District; Christine Hill, Ramona High School, Ramona Unified School District; Jose Melo, Valley Center Middle School, Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District; Paula Richardson, Wilson Middle School, San Diego Unified School District; and Jay Tweet, El Capitan High School,...