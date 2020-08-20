Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Supervisor, community leaders propose additions to county budget

 
Last updated 8/25/2020 at 5:24pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Supervisor Nathan Fletcher proposed almost $50 million in additional social services Tuesday, Aug. 25, including assistance for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, ahead of the county board's vote on the fiscal year 2020-21 budget this afternoon.

With support from community activists, Fletcher proposed money for rental assistance, behavioral health services for homeless residents, income replacement because of COVID-19, greater internet access and environmental justice improvements, including air quality monitors.

Supervisors were scheduled to meet later Tuesday...



