Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Suspected DUI driver arrested after head-on crash kills man in Fallbrook

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/25/2020 at 10:10am

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A 47-year-old Fallbrook woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly crashing head-on into a pickup in Fallbrook, killing the truck's driver, authorities said Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday on East Mission Road west of Red Mountain Dam Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

A 47-year-old woman was driving a Ford Mustang westbound when she allowed the vehicle to veer left into the opposite lane of traffic, where it collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 55-year-old Fallbrook man, Latulippe said....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020