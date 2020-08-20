Suspected DUI driver arrested after head-on crash kills man in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A 47-year-old Fallbrook woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly crashing head-on into a pickup in Fallbrook, killing the truck's driver, authorities said Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday on East Mission Road west of Red Mountain Dam Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

A 47-year-old woman was driving a Ford Mustang westbound when she allowed the vehicle to veer left into the opposite lane of traffic, where it collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 55-year-old Fallbrook man, Latulippe said....