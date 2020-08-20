Re: Letter to the Editor, Aug. 3, 2020

Dear Editor,

While every little thing on the internet might not be true, it just seems odd someone from Canada needs to remind Americans of the great job this president is doing.

First of all, can you imagine any other person in the world who can manage the **** and trash being slung at him by the media, the Dems and even some folks in his own party, yet, still “The Donald” gets a day’s work done? He works 20 hours a day so I hear.

Meanwhile Pelosi, Schumer and their mob don’t discourage riots, burning of buildings, tearing down our national monuments and disparagement of our flag, all while encouraging China – only one man has stood tall and pledged to keep America safe, Donald J. Trump.

He fights the mob every hour. His sins start in that he is a Christian. He believes abortion and Planned Parenthood do a disservice to the black community. After all, even elders said they are only African Americans if they immigrated and applied for citizenship.

If I am white, they are black. Hispanics are proud to be brown, and Communists have always been red.

Lastly, this year we must all march ourselves to the polls to cast our ballots. We cannot trust the counters in this state to be honorable. No mail in votes for 2020.

Take your little self down and line up at the polls so our vote counts this year. And bring a picture I. D although it probably won’t apply to non-citizens.

Pixie Anders

Fallbrook