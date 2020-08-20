Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Activists set to rally in support of US Postal Service

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/22/2020 at 10:59am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A coalition of activists led by MoveOn.org have declared today a ``day of action'' aimed at saving the U.S. Postal system, with nearly 700 rallies planned nationwide -- including many in the San Diego area.

The rallies are set for 11 a.m. local time outside various postal facilities.

``... we will show up at local post offices across the country for ``Save the Post Office Saturday" to save the post office from (President Donald) Trump and declare that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must resign,'' said a statement on the MoveOn.org website.

San Diego County rallies...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/22/2020 15:40