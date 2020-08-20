Activists set to rally in support of US Postal Service

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A coalition of activists led by MoveOn.org have declared today a ``day of action'' aimed at saving the U.S. Postal system, with nearly 700 rallies planned nationwide -- including many in the San Diego area.

The rallies are set for 11 a.m. local time outside various postal facilities.

``... we will show up at local post offices across the country for ``Save the Post Office Saturday" to save the post office from (President Donald) Trump and declare that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must resign,'' said a statement on the MoveOn.org website.

San Diego County rallies...