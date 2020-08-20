Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego GOP chairman defends himself after old Nazi video surfaces

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/22/2020 at 11:46am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Tony Krvaric, chairman of the San Diego County Republican Party, is attacking a television station for reporting about a video from the early 1990s that features him with an image of Adolf Hitler by calling the report a "smear.''

The KPBS report on Friday, Aug. 21 said the video shows an image of Hitler floating between photos of three young men, among them an image of a young Krvaric wearing dark shades.

The video was produced by a group called Fairlight that was founded during the late 1980s in Sweden, according to KPBS. The 49-year-old Krvaric has previously ackno...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/22/2020 15:55