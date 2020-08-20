San Diego GOP chairman defends himself after old Nazi video surfaces

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Tony Krvaric, chairman of the San Diego County Republican Party, is attacking a television station for reporting about a video from the early 1990s that features him with an image of Adolf Hitler by calling the report a "smear.''

The KPBS report on Friday, Aug. 21 said the video shows an image of Hitler floating between photos of three young men, among them an image of a young Krvaric wearing dark shades.

The video was produced by a group called Fairlight that was founded during the late 1980s in Sweden, according to KPBS. The 49-year-old Krvaric has previously ackno...