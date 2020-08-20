SeaWorld San Diego to reopen with limited capacity 'Zoo Days' event
Last updated 8/24/2020 at 2:51pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - SeaWorld San Diego, which has been closed to the public for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen on a limited-capacity basis for a several-weekend program called ``Zoo Days Bayside BBQ & Brews,'' it was announced Monday, Aug. 24.
SeaWorld described the program -- which will run Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Aug. 28 through Sept. 27, plus Labor Day -- as an opportunity to explore 40 acres of the park while enjoying barbecue foods, craft beer and wine.
Reservations are required, and guests must adhere to public health protocols such a...
