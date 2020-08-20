Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SeaWorld San Diego to reopen with limited capacity 'Zoo Days' event

 
Last updated 8/24/2020 at 2:51pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - SeaWorld San Diego, which has been closed to the public for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen on a limited-capacity basis for a several-weekend program called ``Zoo Days Bayside BBQ & Brews,'' it was announced Monday, Aug. 24.

SeaWorld described the program -- which will run Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Aug. 28 through Sept. 27, plus Labor Day -- as an opportunity to explore 40 acres of the park while enjoying barbecue foods, craft beer and wine.

Reservations are required, and guests must adhere to public health protocols such a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

