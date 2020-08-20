CIF San Diego Section announces start schedule for sports

Baseball will be played in the spring with section finals taking place in late May.

Just before heading back to class with virtual learning for the 2020-21 school year, student-athletes in Fallbrook and Bonsall found out when they can get back on the courts, fields, and pools to compete this year.

Fingers crossed.

The California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section (CIF-SDS) released Friday, Aug. 14, the Master Calendar for the 2020-2021 Seasons of Sport, as well as the temporary adjustments to state and section bylaws 600-605 by the board of managers.

As it stands by press time, CIFSDS will follow the guidelines set forth by the statewide California Interscholastic Federation announced July 20 indicating that the three sports seasons will be condensed into two with sports-related activities for the fall season starting Dec. 12 and the spring sports season starting March 13.

"What a challenging and interesting last five months," Patrick Walker, FUHS athletic director and Head Varsity Baseball Coach, said. "But as the FHS athletic director, I am excited to watch our Warrior athletes compete both on the field and in the classroom and help build a culture back at FHS."

In addition to releasing the master calendar, the section also announced the temporary suspension of bylaws 600-605, which means student-athletes across the state will have the opportunity to compete on both their high school team and an outside team during the same season of sport.

The section said this suspension will last for only this school year.

As previously reported, fall season teams include badminton, traditional competitive cheer, cross country, field hockey, football, gymnastics, boys and girls volleyball, boys and girls water polo, and roller hockey.

Water polo, field hockey, football, and volleyball can start practicing Dec. 12 and they probably should, since the first games for those sports can begin exactly a week later.

"Being optimistic, yes, it is exciting to know that we actually have a date and we are waiting on the North County Conference schedule because the other one isn't up there anymore," Girls Varsity Water Polo Head Coach Sean Redmond, said. "I think it's fantastic that now that we have something we can look forward to it if we have to make adjustments, we make adjustments. I think it's easier and better to have something than trying to do something at the last minute."

Redmond said he hopes that the leagues and section will be even more proactive regarding the next steps in the process, regarding having fans in the stands, fundraising, etc.

"And say, 'OK, if the governor says we can do this, this is what the plan is,'" he said. "If the governor says we can't do this, this is what we are going to do. Start planning that now instead of waiting until November and saying, 'OK, this is what we're allowed to do.'"

Cross country can start practicing Dec. 14 with first competitions starting Dec. 28 and gymnastics will start Dec. 12 with contests beginning Dec. 26.

Perhaps the trickiest sport to navigate is football, which can begin practices Dec. 12 but won't start competition until Jan. 8. That gives football teams three weeks to prepare for their first games.

One more footnote, given the tight time schedules for the fall season, families might want to postpone any family trips around Christmastime.

Each of the sports will have 10 weeks of competition with section finals for each sport happening anywhere between March 12 and April 2.

It will be a crowded sports season in the spring when baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls swimming and diving, boys and girls wrestling, boys and girls golf, and boys and girls lacrosse will compete.

Girls golf will begin Feb. 8, boys golf Feb. 15, and boys and girls soccer and tennis can start practicing Feb. 22. Baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls swimming and diving, boys and girls track and field, and boys and girls wrestling can start practicing March 13.

Girls soccer will now be played in the spring season, with practices beginning Feb. 12.

In most of those sports, games can be scheduled just a week after practice begins. Again, that means spring break is likely not going to happen for athletes.

Most spring section finals will happen in May through late June.

Because of all the scheduling changes this year, athletes who previously banned from practicing and competing with club teams during the high school season will be permitted to do so.

There still is the question of whether parents and fans will be allowed to come to the matches and games, which may have an impact financially for schools and the sports themselves.

"With high school sports, high school football and the gate receipts that come in from that really helps the athletic department," Redmond said. "If you can't have spectators, how does the money come in?"

