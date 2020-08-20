Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Maximum Security favored in Pacific Classic, Del Mar's most prestigious race

 
Last updated 8/22/2020 at 11:58am

DEL MAR (CNS) - Maximum Security is the even-money favorite in Saturday, Aug. 22's Grade 1 $500,000 TVG Pacific Classic, Del Mar's richest and most prestigious race.

The 2019 male 3-year-old Eclipse Award winner has won five consecutive races, including the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap July 25 at Del Mar by a

nose over Midcourt, the third choice in the Pacific Classic at 7-2.

Maximum Security is best remembered for being disqualified for interference after crossing the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby. He has crossed the finish line first in all but one of his 11 starts, a s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

