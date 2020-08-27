Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Brother Benno's begins 'pay it forward' golf fundraiser

 
Last updated 8/27/2020 at 4:02am



OCEANSIDE – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Brother Benno’s Auxiliary annual golf tournament has been changed to a “Pay it Forward” golf fundraiser.

Instead of offering “community play,” it will now be a “pay it forward” event. There are sponsorship options for everyone, and 100% of all proceeds are tax deductible. Sponsorships will fund a round of golf for local active duty service members at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s Marine Memorial Golf Course, as well as help the homeless and community members that Brother Benno’s serves.

Sponsored play begins Oct. 2 and will continue until all military member sponsorship rounds have been awarded. To view the sponsorship options or to make a donation, visit http://www.brotherbenno.org/golf-2020. Send questions to Nita Rodriguez at [email protected]

Submitted by Brother Benno’s Auxiliary.

 

