Charles Albert Spellman III, 85, died Aug. 14, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Charles was also known as Charlie, Spike and most fondly, Grumpy, chosen by his first grandchild's version of Grandpa. Somehow the name stuck. Charles was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania. He flew the B-59 Mitchell in the Air Force where he met his wife and best friend, Betty.

In 1965, he moved to flying for commercial airlines Pan Am and later United. The family moved to Fallbrook in 1975 and raised their children there until 2004 when they moved to Sisters, Oregon, to try something new. After moving back to Fallbrook in 2015, Charles enjoyed revisiting his passion for orchids and had the most amazing green thumb and work ethic to create a beautiful oasis of flowers and foliage.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Betty, his sister Shirley Novak of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, children Chuck, Becky, Tracy and Julie, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He left a deep imprint in all of their lives and will be greatly missed.