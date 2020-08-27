FUESD board member retires

Longtime Fallbrook Union Elementary School District governing board member Patty de Jong announced she is stepping down from her position after more than 24 years.

“I turned 65 this year, which is the age at which a lot of people retire, and I cannot retire from my regular job – I don’t want to. But I can retire from this job,” De Jong said. “My dad always told me, ‘You’ll know when you’ve had enough.’ I’ve had enough. So effective tonight, I am resigning, or the word I prefer, retiring from this position.”

De Jong runs a tax accounting business outside of her position as a school board member. She has served on the FUESD board since 1996.

She said it was “a pleasure to serve with” her fellow board members and that they had “always put the interests of all of the children in this district first and foremost, without any outside interference or pressure.”

De Jong served with four superintendents, including current FUESD superintendent, Candace Singh.

“I really, truly hope that this community knows the treasure they have in you, your knowledge, your foresight, your care and your empathy,” she said.

De Jong said she had watched her daughters grow up during her time on the FUESD board.

“When I started this job, my daughters were, too, within this district,” De Jong said. “Now they have all grown.”

Finally, De Jong thanked the community for reelecting her a half dozen times over more than two decades.

“You elected me six times to do this job. I’m amazed that you have that trust and faith in me, but I’m glad that you knew I always put our students first and I always did what I thought was in the best interest of our students,” De Jong said.

Fellow board members and FUESD’s superintendent also offered parting words for De Jong.

“We’re going to miss your experience, your eloquence, your leadership,” board member Lisa Masten said. “I know you’ve worked with and hired four superintendents, and I’d like to think over a dozen board members for sure. I think this district is better because of your service. I’ve appreciated your boardsmanship and your friendship, and you will be missed.

Singh said it had been special to work with De Jong for as long as she did.

“Something special for a superintendent, especially one who’s been one for 10 years now, is to get the chance to work with a board member who actually hired her, and that’s a special thing, Singh said. “And for us to have had the opportunity to work together for 10 years is very unusual, and it’s something that has been among the best joys of my career.”

Board president Siegrid Stillman, who noted she had been a teacher for one of De Jong’s daughters, also thanked her before adjourning the meeting.

“To be able to work with you as a fellow board member has been an honor,” Stillman said.

