Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Gary Dale East

 
Last updated 8/27/2020 at 7:25am

Gary Dale East

Gary Dale East, 74, died March 30, 2020, after having a stroke. Gary was born Feb. 5, 1946, in Whittier. Gary spent his life loving his children, working hard, helping others and always being ready to make others smile with a good joke to tell.

Gary spent many of his young years in California. He lived in La Habra with his family in an avocado grove until sixth grade, when he moved to Fallbrook. He remained there throughout high school. He worked several jobs until eventually starting East Bros. Grove Service with his brother. The two brothers enjoyed the business for many years. Gary moved away from Fallbrook years later, and after trying several locations, he finally ended up settling in Arizona. There he finished raising his boys.

Gary's boys were his pride and joy. He was so proud of them and his nine grandchildren. One of the things Gary will forever be remembered for was how much he loved serving his church in the Awana program. He was also always willing to help others.

Those left to cherish his memories include his brother, Darwin East, his sons John East and Tim East, his daughters-in-law Becky and Marcy and his grandchildren, Chad, Jacob, Josiah, Noah, Caleb, Savanah, Zach, Jadon and Mallory.

 

