Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rally For Children accepts funding requests

 
Last updated 8/26/2020 at 2:44am



FALLBROOK – Rally For Children, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of programs and projects for the benefit of children in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area, is now accepting requests for funding. The deadline for applications is Sept. 30.

Rally For Children makes annual philanthropic donations. In 2019, 16 organizations received funding, including American Association of University Women, Bonsall Sprouts, Boys & Girls Club, Fallbrook A Leer/Reading Family Literacy Day, Fallbrook Child Development Center Inc., Fallbrook Cheer Booster Association, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook High School Marching Warriors Band, Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Union High School PTSA, Fallbrook Music Society, Fallbrook School of the Arts, Fallbrook Youth Baseball, Friends of Fallbrook Community Center, REINS and Zion Lutheran Church and School Preschool.

All nonprofit organizations serving children in the area may request funding for local projects and programs. Requests must be written and provide specific details of how the funds received will benefit children in the communities of Fallbrook and Bonsall. Mail requests to: Rally For Children, P.O. Box 2575, Fallbrook, CA 92088-2575, Attention: Philanthropy.

Submitted by Rally For Children.

 

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

