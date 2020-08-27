Vallecitos School District to replace vandalized van

The Vallecitos School District board meeting, Aug. 11, included a 5-0 vote to approve the replacement of a school van which was vandalized March 8, and a non-voting discussion item addressed future security measures for the bus barn.

District staff members have begun the process of identifying potential new or used vans to replace the vandalized one, and the board authorized the expenditure of between $20,000 and $55,000 for the replacement van.

“We just want to make sure that we have enough range,” Linda Miller, business manager of Vallecitos School District, said. “We can basically move forward with the purchase.”

One or more trespassers entered the bus barn March 8, and vandalized the van beyond repair. The school district’s insurance provider declared the cost to repair the damage to be more than the worth of the 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon XL with 138,515 miles, and the settlement gave the school district $7,709. During the school board meeting staff provided samples of new and used vans in the Fallbrook area, which were used to determine the requested price range the board accepted.

The higher price range allows for the purchase of a new van if no used vans have suitable mileage to avoid major maintenance issues, but if a used van is determined to be the better long-term economic option a preowned van will be purchased.

“We’ll be as fiscally responsible as we possibly can,” Miller said.

The authorization of a price range rather than of a specific van allows district staff to obtain a replacement van while it would still be available.

Replacement of the van will not eliminate vulnerability to future damage to the bus barn.

“We want to start getting some security systems in place which will discourage attempts to break in,” Miller said.

The district will be reviewing shatterproof windows.

“The windows are an issue right now,” Miller said.

“I think those windows are just a liability,” Michael Darnley, president of Vallecitos School District board, said.

Darnley initially suggested eliminating windows altogether for what functions as a shed.

“I don’t think we need an opening,” he said.

Miller noted that if the windows were boarded up the wood could be removed with a crowbar.

“We don’t want to be vulnerable,” she said.

Other potential security improvements involve notification.

“We can look into some alarm systems,” Miller said.

Darnley said that if two cameras were mounted on the roof of the bus barn one could monitor the parking lot and the other could monitor the playground.

“Maybe we can kind of kill two with one stone,” he said.

Joe Naiman can be reached by email at [email protected]