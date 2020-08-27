Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Veteran support group seeks sponsors for veteran golf tournament

 
Last updated 8/26/2020 at 2:41am



DANA POINT – The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group is seeking sponsors for some Marines and Wounded Warriors who would like to play in 11th annual Combat Golf Tournament. Sponsors would provide one of the Marines or Wounded Warriors a memorable day at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Course Monday, Sept. 21, with a $150 donation.

Send donations to https://danapoint5thmarines.com/combat-golf/.

The sponsorship includes golf, box lunches loaded on their cart by gloved and masked golf course personnel, range balls and a player swag bag for each golfer.

After the tournament, there will be a no-host cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres on an outside patio, an awards ceremony and an up-close view of the chopper ball drop.

Additional way to get involved include the tee sponsor at $100, the hole-in-one sponsor at $250 and the mask sponsor at $1,000.

Submitted by Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group.

 

