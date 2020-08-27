Pala Casino Spa Resort announces new outdoor concert series: Up & Coming Country Artists

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced a new outdoor concert series in the Starlight Theater: Up & Coming Country Artists. The Up & Coming County Artists series will feature performances by new artists who are quickly making a name for themselves. Up & Coming Country Artists will kick off at 8 p.m. both nights with Honey County with special guest The Highwayman Show Saturday, Aug. 29, followed by The Swon Brothers Saturday, Sept. 12.

Rooted in three-part vocal harmonies, southern twang and pop hooks, Honey County is a female country trio featuring the stacked voices and layered guitar work of Dani Rose, Tracy Lambertucci and Sofie Lynn. As one of Rolling Stone’s “Top 10 Artists You Need To Know,” the band has maintained a busy schedule both onstage and in the studio, sharing shows with artists like Lady Antebellum, Brett Eldredge, Jake Owen and Chase Rice while also crafting modern, melody-based country songs. With their song “Love Someone” featured in an episode of CMT’s “Nashville” as well as Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner, the band is also working on new music for release in 2020 with country music, presented in three-part harmony.

The Swon Brothers gained national notoriety as finalists on NBC’s “The Voice,” and released their major-label debut, “The Swon Brothers,” the following year, putting their stamp on the 11-song collection by co-producing with award-winning producer Mark Bright, who produces for Carrie Underwood. The album’s first single “Later On” was the duo’s first Top 15 Hit.

Up & Coming Country Artists will join the existing lineup of summer concert series events at Pala Casino: Superstar Imposters – Summer Tribute Series, Funky Funk Get Down – Big Grooves & Dance Moves Series and Domingos de Musica y Baile Series.

The Superstar Imposters – Summer Tribute Series is one of three outdoor concert series in the Starlight Theater at Pala Casino Spa Resort. It will feature some of the nation’s top tribute band and artists recreating some of rock’s most iconic bands and performances onstage on select Friday nights, including Wayward Sons (80s Rock Tribute) Aug. 28; Cashm Killer & The King (Johnny, Jerry Lee & Elvis Tribute) Sept. 4; Metalachi (Heavy Metal Mariachi) Sept. 11; Yesterday (Beatles Tribute) Sept. 18; Don’t Look Back (Boston Tribute) Sept. 25, and Summer of ’69 Concert with Led Zepagain (Led Zepplin Tribute) and Strange Days (The Doors Tribute).

The Up & Coming Country Artists Series features new country band on select Saturdays at 8 p.m., including Honey County, Aug. 29, and The Swon Brothers, Sept. 12.

The other outdoor concert series are Funky Funk Get Down – Big Grooves & Dance Moves, featuring Rose Royce Sept. 5; WAR Sept. 19, and Stevie “E” & The LCB Band with special guest Bill Champlin (Tribute to Steve Wonder & Top Funk Hits) at 8 p.m., and Domingos de Musica y Baile, featuring Mariachi Divas Sept. 6, at 8 p.m.

Funky Funk Get Down – Big Grooves & Dance Moves will feature top funk, soul and rhythm and blues bands on select Saturday nights. Domingos de Musica y Baile will feature both headline Latin entertainment, as well up and coming stars on select Sunday afternoons.

The health and safety of the valued guests and team members is paramount to Pala Casino Spa Resort. Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. Guests will be asked to wear facial coverings and practice safe social distancing throughout each of these events. Seats will be sanitized and pre-set to enforce proper social distancing. Additionally, all guests will have their temperature screened at the entrance to the casino. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, visit https://www.palacasino.com.

All shows will be held outdoors at the Starlight Theater. Doors open one hour before start of show.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Guests will be asked to wear facial coverings and practice safe social distancing.

Guests who sign up for or have a players card will receive $5 back in Added Play valid the day of event only.

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com and 877-946-7252. Tickets are also available at http://www.etix.com and 800-514-3849.

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.