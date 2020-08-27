The pandemic inspires biblical paintings

FALLBROOK – When the pandemic shut down started, everybody was hunkering down, hoarding toilet paper and trying to buy flour and potatoes, Natasha and Jack Ragland said it called to mind Bible stories of Noah's ark and the 10 plagues of Exodus.

It is a time when art provides relief to all earthly problems, and people can look at a lovely scene and let their imaginations take them away to a beautiful place, according to the couple. They said they choose to create works that express the beauty of nature as a kind of sanctuary to recharge people's physical, emotional and spiritual batteries as they face the world's challenges.

Submitted by Natasha Ragland.