Temecula Valley Hospital receives 2 American Heart/Stroke Association Awards

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital has received two awards from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, highlighting heart and stroke care.

The Lifeline Silver Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award is for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST-elevation myocardial infarction, the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it's critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

Lifeline program's goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 911 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.

"I am very proud of our staff and physicians for receiving these prestigious awards from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association," Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, said. "It is very important for us to provide to our community heart and stroke care that they can trust. These award guidelines reiterate our excellent standards at Temecula Valley Hospital."

Temecula Valley Hospital earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to reestablish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award recognizes the hospital's commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

Temecula Valley Hospital earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions. Temecula Valley Hospital also received recognition from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for Stroke Elite Honor Roll and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

Temecula Valley Hospital, with a 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents featuring 140 private patient rooms. Temecula Valley Hospital is the first Universal Health Services Hospital Emergency Department in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians as a geriatric emergency department. Temecula Valley Hospital specializes in advanced cardiac services, stroke care, general and surgical specialties, and orthopedics as a recent Blue Distinction Center Designation for Quality in knee and hip replacement surgeries. Temecula Valley Hospital is nationally recognized for patient safety by the Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and seven "A" grades for patient safety.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.