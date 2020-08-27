Army soldiers killed in helicopter crash identified

CORONADO (CNS) - The U.S. Army identified two soldiers Saturday, Aug. 29 who died in a Black Hawk helicopter crash during training on San Clemente Island.

Sgt. Tyler M. Shelton, 22, of San Bernardino, and Staff Sgt. Vincent P. Marketta, 33, of Brick, N.J., died Thursday in the crash. Three other soldiers were injured.

``The loss of Staff Sgt. Marketta and Sgt. Shelton has left a scar in this regiment that will never completely heal,'' said Col. Andrew R. Graham, commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne). ``Their level of dedication to the 160th SOAR...