Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Army soldiers killed in helicopter crash identified

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/29/2020 at 11:35am



 CORONADO (CNS) - The U.S. Army identified two soldiers Saturday, Aug. 29 who died in a Black Hawk helicopter crash during training on San Clemente Island.

   Sgt. Tyler M. Shelton, 22, of San Bernardino, and Staff Sgt. Vincent P. Marketta, 33, of Brick, N.J., died Thursday in the crash. Three other soldiers were injured.

   ``The loss of Staff Sgt. Marketta and Sgt. Shelton has left a scar in this regiment that will never completely heal,'' said Col. Andrew R. Graham, commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne). ``Their level of dedication to the 160th SOAR...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020