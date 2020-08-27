Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Authorities searching for gunman who shot man in leg in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 8/31/2020 at 11:47am



FALLBROOK (CNS) - A man was shot in the lower leg near a Fallbrook intersection, and authorities Monday, Aug. 31 were searching for the gunman.

The shooting was reported around 5:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Mission Road and Iowa Street, sheriff's Lt. Arnold Aldana said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of his injury, which was not believed to be life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

Witnesses reported seeing several people fleeing the scene, but no suspect description was immediately available....



