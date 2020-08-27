California AG files petition for review of appeals court's rule tossing magazine ban

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office filed a petition Friday, Aug. 28 calling for a review of an appeals court ruling that threw out the state's ban on large-capacity magazines.

On Aug. 14, a three-justice panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling by San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez, who found that the ban on the acquisition and possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds was unconstitutional.

Becerra is calling for an en banc review, stating the panel's ruling is inconsistent with existing case law....