Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jose A. Alvarez
County of San Diego Communications Office 

County: Schools could open Sept. 1

 
Last updated 8/27/2020 at 9:55am



Given that the county’s case rate for COVID-19 has been and appears likely to remain below 100 cases per every 100,000 residents, all schools in the region, kindergarten through 12th grade, could reopen for in-person instruction beginning Sept. 1.

Schools that choose to reopen must follow the guidance for schools and school-based programs. The guidance applies to in-person learning and distance learning.

“San Diegans have done a tremendous job in helping us to keep the local case rate below 100,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

Schools districts and c...



