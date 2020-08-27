County: Schools could open Sept. 1

Given that the county’s case rate for COVID-19 has been and appears likely to remain below 100 cases per every 100,000 residents, all schools in the region, kindergarten through 12th grade, could reopen for in-person instruction beginning Sept. 1.

Schools that choose to reopen must follow the guidance for schools and school-based programs. The guidance applies to in-person learning and distance learning.

“San Diegans have done a tremendous job in helping us to keep the local case rate below 100,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

Schools districts and c...