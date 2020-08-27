EPA issues emergency drinking water order for Pala trailer park

PALA (CNS) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency order after finding the owners of a privately owned mobile home park on the Pala Band of Mission Indians Reservation were in violation of federal laws that safeguard clean drinking water, it was announced Thursday, Aug. 27.

EPA officials said problems with a faulty septic system and broken water lines at the Lee Bar Ranch mobile home park were so bad that the park's residents have been told to start boiling water to drink. The EPA called the water system at the park -- which has no connection to the Pala Band -- ``...