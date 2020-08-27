Fallbrook School of the Arts welcomes new director

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook School of the Arts welcomes Christine Vanni as its new director, effective Aug. 3.

A Fallbrook resident, Vanni brings a diverse set of managerial, administrative and marketing skills to her new role. While both her parents were artists and met in art school, Vanni studied business at Boise State University. Her career has included executive recruiting, multi-office administration for a wholesale bakery and a global propane distributor, federal gaming licensing administration and her own e-commerce stationery business where she created original graphic designs.

Combining her business acumen with her art background, Vanni brings great leadership ability to the Fallbrook School of the Arts. Her engaging sense of humor and warm smile are personal trademarks. She said she is also crazy about her family and all things chocolate.

Vanni said she is excited to work in the community and to grow the Fallbrook School of the Arts reputation and reach into surrounding communities.

Founded in 1997, the Fallbrook School of the Arts is one of three projects governed by Fallbrook Arts Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Fallbrook School of the Arts is a nonprofit arts education facility serving culturally diverse individuals of all skill levels, children to adults. The school offers year-round programs, classes and workshops in painting, drawing, ceramics, printmaking, jewelry making, warm glass, fiber arts and paper arts as well. The Fallbrook School of the Arts is located at 310 E. Alvarado St., in Fallbrook. Class schedules can be viewed at fallbrookschoolofthearts.org or by calling 760-728-6383.

Submitted by Fallbrook School of the Arts.